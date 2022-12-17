Cancer Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Great career opportunities await

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today is your fun and rejuvenation day. You may feel positivity which may account for your good health. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you might have any of your deals finalized. Celebrate your achievements with your family and friends. Spend ample time with your family to avoid any domestic disturbances. Your spouse might have planned a candlelight dinner for you so cherish the moment. So, you can plan to return home early. You may plan for a movie also to watch with him/her. Keep in touch with your friends and family as you may get financial support from them. You may get a higher position in your career, or your boss may appreciate you for your tremendous effort in your work. However, you may encounter some people who will try to put you down. A job opportunity might be coming your way. If you are jobless, go ahead and grab it.

Cancer Finance Today

Your income may grow which results in your status growth. You have to keep a constant balance towards your expenditure and savings. However, cancer individuals may face some troubles while establishing any business, it is likely to pick up its pace rapidly which in turn earns profit for you.

Cancer Family Today

Getting engrossed in your profession may result in indifference to your spouse. Your kids' lack of communication with you may create a lack of emotional attachment towards you. Disagreement with any member and cold behaviour with your siblings needs to be checked and overcome by addressing the issues calmly and discussing them with any wise person.

Cancer Career Today

The stars have something in their store for you today. You may be noticed by your superiors who may promote you with a salary hike. Your new position may be a challenging one where you have you show your exceptional performance and skills. You may receive respect and gratitude from your subordinates.

Cancer Health Today

Your health is going to be at par excellence, vigorous, and full of energy. You may get motivated after meeting with some influential people or some friends. You may recover from any past illness and people suffering from sadness may feel better after receiving your company because of your radiant personality.

Cancer Love Life Today

Love is in the air for both of you. Express your feelings, and enjoy only "us" time by taking her to her favourite place. Though you may not get the consent of your elders, try another way out like candlelight dinner or shopping. Show your eternal love and let your partner know how special you are.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

