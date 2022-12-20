Cancer Horoscope Today, December 20, 2022: Enjoy a romantic experience

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Dear Cancer, today the entire day may be exciting and stress free. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may express your gratitude towards God for having such amazing things around you. Your funds may rise to great heights and you may feel on top of the world. Your parents may be in the best of health and this may make you feel great. The day may be peaceful and satisfying for you on the work front. One of your seniors may turn out to be a guide to you. Your health may improve as you may avoid certain foods that may not be good for well-being. You may love the transformation happening in your body.

Cancer Finance Today

Cancer, your financial expertise may take you way ahead as compared to your subordinates. You may secure your future by taking various financial policies. You may repay a loan without any trouble. There may be a monetary boon from an unexpected source. You may welcome this surprise opening.

Cancer Family Today

You may enjoy the company of a youngster of the family. There may be a strong possibility today that you may inherit or receive property as a gift from a close relative. You may enjoy this moment with everyone around.

Cancer Career Today

You may act as a mediator in a management situation at work. You may be able to enact your role successfully. People may appreciate you for your technical skills today. You may complete a soft-skills training at work.

Cancer Health Today

Cancer, your love for exercise may keep you fit. You may do your regular round of pushups and weight lifting exercises. You may eat a balanced, nutritious diet which may have all the minerals and vitamins required by the body.

Cancer Love Life Today

You may feel fortunate on the romantic front as your partner may shed his/her inhibitions and openly express his/her feelings to you. Mutual confidence between you and your beloved may grow. You may take your beloved out on a romantic date. The day may bring some precious memories, be expressive and treasure this day.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

