Cancer Horoscope Today for September 18, 2025: An auspicious time to invest in real estate

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle issues with confidence The relationship is packed with excitement today. Take up new responsibilities at the workplace to prove your diligence. Wealth demands investment options. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

There will be pleasant moments in the love affair. New tasks at the workplace demand more discipline. You are fortunate in terms of wealth. However, health issues exist today.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

The relationship demands more communication today. You must be ready to spare time for the lover, and there will also be support from the parents. Some females will get engaged. Those who had a break-up in the recent past may come across someone special in the first part of the day while travelling or while attending a function. Married females need to keep an eye on their spouse to save their marital life. Some love affairs may also turn toxic today.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

You will be successful in settling productivity issues at the workplace. Evade office politics and consider even working additional hours to meet the deadlines. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money today. Sales and marketing people will travel a lot to meet the target. Businessmen will make new partnerships that will benefit from making good profits. You may have office-related travels today.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

No serious financial issue will impact the day. It is good to make a decision on selling a property. You may find relief from payment issues associated with business. You may require settling a monetary dispute, and some male natives will buy a new vehicle. Some females will require spending on a celebration at the office or in the classroom. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters that will help in taking the trade to new areas.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

You may have pain in joints, and those who have a history of cardiac illness should also be ready to consult a doctor. The seniors at the home may have breathing issues. Some females will have skin-related allergies. It is good to cut down the intake of sugar. Stay away from junk food. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler and underwater activities on a vacation.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)