Cancer Horoscope Today, March 4, 2023: Obstacles at work

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You're fit as a fiddle Cancerians! Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you might feel a little athletic today as you're bubbling with energy. Your mood swings might feel under control because of your balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. You might have to start leveraging your assets as your expenditure is doubled, and your income remains limited. You are advised to avoid spending on unnecessary desires. The day indicates some problems at work today. You might have to deal with strict deadlines and unrealistic expectations of your seniors. It's always a good thing to step up when you feel attacked. Family is going to be your source of peace and comfort in these difficult times. An older sibling’s advice is likely to keep you motivated. Things seem quite stable on the love front. If you are thinking about a weekend escape with your partner, then it's likely to prove a good idea. You may also hit the road and go on a travel spree as the adventurous spirit within you gets titillated.

Cancer Finance Today

Financially things seem quite stable right now, but you may have to think about a future plan very soon. Investing in real estate stocks and the share market is quite lucrative right now but seeking financial advice is recommended.

Cancer Family Today

You can expect a family reunion very soon. Simple things like enjoying home-cooked meals, watching a movie together or going for a walk with your family members can make you feel safe and heard.

Cancer Career Today

You may have to struggle a little hard at work today to prove yourself. If you feel a little discouraged, then think about your past achievements. Don't let petty politics affect your determination. You are likely to rise above all this in sometime Cancerians.

Cancer Health Today

Health wise everything seems under control. You are likely to experience peace in your mind. Avoid delving into overthinking and focus on what is the positive in your life. Eating too many fried items can disrupt your metabolism.

Cancer Love Life Today

Your love life seems quite moderate right now with no ups and downs whatsoever. Some may confuse this piece with boredom, but it's good to enjoy this slow and comforting time together with your partner. Yeah, if you're looking for a change of scenery then going on a short trip with your loved one can really bring in the passion.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

