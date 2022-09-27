Cancer Horoscope Today, September 27, 2022: Improvements in health

CANCER(Jun 22-Jul 22) Dear Cancer, you may expect good profits if you are working on commission basis. An ancestral property matter may get resolved in your favor. You may feel relaxed to have a stable financial balance. At home, you may follow the advice of elders. You may also plan to visit a pilgrimage place along with your parents. Things at office may turn stressful as you may not get the desired promotion. You may feel left out and may not be able to fight for your position. You may have to understand the intricacies of working with a senior. You may feel great with regards to your health as eating well may bring a drastic change in your health. Cancer Finance Today Cancer, today may be the day when purchasing property may become a reality to you. You may get a financial tip and this may prove profitable to you. You may get some good business. You may discuss investments with an expert and this may widen your horizon.

Cancer Family Today You may cherish the day with your family members. If you are in progress of something at home, you may need to complete what you have started. A friend or relative may compel you to drive out for a short vacation, which may turn out to be a real rejuvenating experience for you.

Cancer Career Today You may need to rework on your communication style. You may feel bad of others being promoted and not you. You may understand that it is not only hard work but also the way you get along with your superiors that matters.

Cancer Health Today Those ailing may show positive improvement. You may be happy with the way your health may be getting better. Your firm resolution not to eat unhealthy food may fill you with positive energy and spirit.

Cancer Love Life Today Romance may blossom and may fill your day with love and laughter. You may feel very close to your lover and this may make you happy. There may be complete alignment in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

