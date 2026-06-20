Cancer Season 2026 begins on the day of the Summer Solstice and impacts 3 zodiac signs, predicts a US Astrologer

Cancer season begins on June 21, 2026, bringing a shift in focus toward home, family, and emotional well-being. This year, an astrological season starts on the same day as the Summer Solstice, a time that marks the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Cancer Season 2026 will impact 3 zodiac signs, based on the prediction of a US-based astrologer. (Canva)

The Cancer season becomes even more interesting a few days later when Mercury begins its retrograde journey in Cancer on June 29, 2026. The retrograde lasts until July 24 and, according to a US-based astrologer and spiritual advisor, Polina Arutiunian of Nebula.

Many people worry when they hear the words "Mercury retrograde," but Arutiunian says the period is not all bad news. Instead of rushing ahead, it encourages people to slow down and take a second look at things that need attention.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde 2026 Predictions: Gird Your Loins, zodiacs, warns a renowned USA Astrologer

What Mercury Retrograde in Cancer Means Mercury is linked with communication, travel, learning, technology, and paperwork. During a retrograde, people often hear from someone they have not spoken to in years, return to an old project, or rethink a decision they thought was settled.

Mercury retrograde in Cancer will occur on June 29, 2026, where emotions may play a bigger role than usual. Family matters, childhood memories, and old relationships could come back into focus.

"People from the past, childhood memories, and situations that once evoked strong feelings will come to mind more often," says Arutiunian.

The astrologer believes this is a good time to reconnect with loved ones, sort out household matters, and reflect on what truly feels secure and meaningful.

Also Read Summer Solstice 2026: The spiritual meaning of the longest day of the year

Gemini could revisit money matters Gemini is one of the signs most affected by this retrograde because Mercury is its ruling planet.

According to Arutiunian, Geminis may find themselves reviewing financial plans, income sources, or work-related decisions. An old opportunity could return, or a conversation about money may need another look.

Rather than making quick choices, the astrologer suggests using this time to think carefully about long-term goals.

Also Read Summer Solstice 2026: 3 zodiac signs will likely receive financial luck

Virgo may reconnect with friends Virgo is also ruled by Mercury, which makes this retrograde especially noticeable.

Friendships, team projects, and professional networks may require extra attention. Some Virgos could hear from people they have not spoken to in a long time, while others may finally resolve a misunderstanding within their social circle.

The period may offer a chance to strengthen important relationships through open and honest conversations.

Why will the Cancer sign feel the shift most strongly? For Cancer, the retrograde happens in its own sign, making the energy feel more personal.

Old emotions, memories, and conversations may resurface. While that can feel intense at times, Arutiunian says it also creates an opportunity to let go of situations that have been weighing on the heart.

Cancer natives may also want to double-check travel plans, messages, and important documents during this period. Taking things slowly could help avoid unnecessary confusion.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not scientific evidence and should be viewed as a form of personal belief and informational purpose only. Reader’s discretion is advised.