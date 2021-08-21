Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Capricorn Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Dear Capricorn, you are ruled by the planet Saturn, which makes you diligent, successful and practical by nature. Hence, this side of nature will bring full display in family and health matters, and professional life needs to be taken care of.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:00 AM IST
This sign are ruled by the planet Saturn, which makes them diligent, successful and practical

Capricorn

People born under this sign are ruled by the planet Saturn, which makes them diligent, successful and practical. These positive traits will be in full display today in family and health matters. However, your professional side may need attention.

Capricorn Finance Today

You are likely to take a positive step towards boosting your savings by investing in schemes that have minimal risks. Those travelling by public transport need to carry their cash and cards securely. A much-anticipated salary enhancement can take some more time to materialise. It is in your interest to return the money you had borrowed.

Capricorn Family Today

Today, you will have something to cheer about despite the uncertain times of the pandemic. Those staying abroad, but are on a vacation here, are likely to get the green signal from their country to fly back. Some of you may get invited to a celebrity do and enjoy your heart out!

Capricorn Career Today

The kind of workload you have today entails the most efficient use of time. Cultivate the capability of delivering only the best. Clearing a competitive exam can be the greatest moment of your life, so don’t give up, in fact, do so well as to make people sit up and take notice.

Capricorn Health Today

Joining a yoga class will not make your body flexible, but also boost your immunity and resistance to common ailments. Dietary control may not be enough to bring your weight under control, complement it with physical exercises too. Encourage family youngsters to participate in outdoor games to ensure their fitness.

Capricorn Love Life Today

A feeling of emptiness in relationship can overwhelm you today, but partner’s support and understanding will greatly help in assuaging that feeling. Stop being dependent on partner for every little thing and learn to stand on your own two feet. Those wanting a love marriage may introduce their future life partner to parents.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Bottle Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

