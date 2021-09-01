Capricorn Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for September 01

Capricorn

People born under this sign are ambitious and practical. So, it comes as no surprise that some of you may take a life-altering decision on the professional front to make this day most happening.

Capricorn Finance Today

You will have enough to buy a luxury car cash down! Gaining wealth from inheritance is indicated for some. Your previous investments are likely to bring in good money. For those into betting, chances of winning appear brightest today. An increase in dearness allowance will help in raising your quality of life.

Capricorn Family Today

An ancestral property can become a bone of contention amongst your siblings and make you do something drastic. Cater to the moods of a family elder before he/ she starts complaining to whosoever visits your home. It is high time you taught manners to your child to avoid getting embarrassed.

Capricorn Career Today

Some of you can leave your full-time job to earn a name in a creative field that you are passionate about. If you are contemplating a job switch in the near future, it is good idea to update your resumé. Success will make you forget all the obstacles and difficulties you faced during preparations.

Capricorn Health Today

Your firm determination to get a perfect body is about to turn into reality. Stamina and physical fitness are likely to play a big role in your winning an individual sports event. You will manage to motivate your friends to take up a fitness routine and enjoy working out together.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Keeping a tab on the movement of the one you love may not go down well with him/ her, so desist. You will need to be at your best for impressing the one you feel attracted to, so go in for a makeover. Take spouse for an outing today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo





