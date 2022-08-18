Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 18, 2022: Finance looks good today

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Dear Capricorn, it may be a day when you may not have to worry about your finances. All your expenses may be met comfortably. All your old investments may bear good profits. Your career may bloom and you may get the due credit for your performance. You may blindly follow the advice of others; it may be good if you do not do that and trust your presence of mind. A change in lifestyle may bring out a healthy you. Your age-old backache may vanish. You may feel more active and exercise may be your new norm. Family life may be little disturbing as you may not be able to please everyone at home. There may be some arguments and misunderstandings might crop in.

Capricorn Finance Today Your financial condition may be stable. You may be able to combat any financial problems with your sincere efforts. The financial pressure may slowly ease out today. You may try to think out of the box and come up with new methods to gain money.

Capricorn Family Today There may be lack of coordination among family members. You may avoid taking any advice from experienced people in your family. Your personal tasks may demand more time and attention. You may feel somewhat detached and depressed.

Capricorn Career Today Appearing for any interviews may prove to be in your favor, today. You may work towards your set goals. Your long-awaited result may be declared today and you may get the desired work profile. You may be happy with whatever change the day brings to you.

Capricorn Health Today Your health may improve as you may pay more attention to your eating habits and cardio exercises. You may avoid any risky activities and may work towards weight loss ideas. Your may be highly energetic.

Capricorn Love Life Today Your love life may be extremely satisfying and may give you solace and peace. Your lover may find your romantic philosophies to be exciting, so expect a most happening day today!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

