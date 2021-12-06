Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: Health is on your mind

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, you are extremely sensitive when it comes to turning your ambitions into a living reality. You are a highly ambitious soul and nothing can come between you and your aspirations. But dear, take a pause and relax a little. Today you are required to stay calm and composed by not losing your cool, the day will not go as per your planning. You will experience a few hiccups in your success journey but it will be all yours in the end so don't lose any hope.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today

You are experiencing a good and stabilized financial condition as of now. Therefore, today you might want to donate some part of your money to a good cause or as a charity. Your investments will bring you desired results but don't think of investing any money in real estate.

Capricorn Family Today

A close family member will come to visit you personally and this makes a cheerful and happy ambience at home. Your children will need your attention in study-related matters and your spouse will be at their best of understanding and supportive side.

Capricorn Career Today

You may be required to put in little extra effort or even stay longer than your usual office hours to complete a long pending task. The added set of responsibilities will make you pile up and this will lead you to feel stressed, but don't panic you can and will manage everything smoothly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today

Keep yourself fit and healthy by not skipping your daily exercise and workout regime. You can also sign up for a new gym or spa membership. Your energy levels are a bit low this time but meditation will surely help with all of this.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You will enjoy the peace and harmony in your relationship. Your spouse will surprise you with an unplanned gift randomly. And you will be bestowed with all the affection and care that you craved from them for a long time.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026