Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Dec 20: Allow yourself to explore new things

Capricorn (Dec 22- Jan 21)

You are known for self-discipline and self-reliance. You are silent people who constantly work towards their goals. Your symbol is a Sea-goat, which represents the slow and steady walk to reach the highest peak. Capricorn are usually recognised for their ambitious and hard-working side. Your urge to identify yourself with the work you do grows more with age. You are a supportive friend who loves to keep their circle small. Your worldly wise character helps you to meet people from all walks of life. You are practical and Focused on materialistic life. Allow yourself to think other than career. Luxury and comfort are what makes you the happiest. Do not forget the touch of love and affection while chasing pentacles.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your finances are getting better now, there were ups and downs earlier in money matters but if you take care of the finances so situations can be in your favour today. Spend some time watching wealth management videos.

Capricorn Family Today

It is advisable to not get into any serious discussion with your extreme family or close relative, which may lead to a bad argument that may trouble you only. Stay calm and handle your family situations with a relaxed mind, or else avoid it for the day.

Capricorn Career Today

Your stars are in favour today, you can expect appraisal or incentive news. There could be a possibility that you get a chance to start your own business which will be fruitful in future.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health will cope up with you today if you focus on it primarily. External motivation can be expected today to keep up your healthy lifestyle.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Singles may find their life partner very close to them today, he/she could be your best friend too. If you're in a relationship, you're likely to spend quality time together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

