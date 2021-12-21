Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Dec 21: Avoid lending money

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Understand the affair you have with your limiting beliefs so that you can step away from them. In the moment make a promise to yourself that from this point onwards; you will trust yourself and be intuition led, you know that the answer will present itself because you know yourself better and no one else. Set yourself free and let the universe guide the way for you. It’s time to pack your bags and let the road take you away to a Freeland!

Capricorn Finance Today

You will feel more optimistic and confident about your skills, perfectly capable of overcoming every obstacle, while good fortune will always be on your side. Inspect things carefully before investing and taking big decisions involving money. Avoid lending money even to the close ones.

Capricorn Family Today

Someone close may scold you hard enough to make you sad. Try to find the reason behind things rather than seeing them in the surface. Avoid arguing and resenting the ones around you. Try to solve things rather than complicating them.

Capricorn Career Today

Optimism and trust are true aces up your sleeve: use them with the utmost promptness and timing. With an extra dose of wisdom and commitment you may overcome all the troubles. Go ahead with the flow and focus more on your goals and work.

Capricorn Health Today

You may feel a little stressed and low today. A little change in schedule is what you need right now, plan an outing. Try something new for your workout, eating nuts and sweets can lift your mood. Practice meditation and mindfulness to relax your soul and body.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Roses come with thorns, and love with problems, dear. Love doesn’t mean to spend all the time together, what it means is to grow together, learn together, respecting each other’s private space. Love means supporting each other through the tough times not resisting and finding fault.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026