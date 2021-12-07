Capricorn Daily Horoscope for December 6: Speak up in love

Capricorn (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Capricorns are wise zodiac signs who know how to walk the slow and steady road. They are ruled by Saturn, which explains their structure and authoritativeness. Capricorn is disciplined and organized like other earth signs. These are highly ambitious people whose work is their sense of identity and individuality. Capricorns are introverted loners who hold a lot of wisdom to their hearts. They bring security and abundance to life. Capricorns have materialistic urges that can reflect in their obsessive behaviours that are controllable if well cared for.

Capricorn Finance Today

We know that you value money and materialistic goods. To adopt it in a better way, learn how manifestation works; think of it as your present and attract towards your future for a balance of finance and work in your day-to-day life. Save yourself from unnecessary purchases, it may hamper your financial stability.

Capricorn Family Today

Fortunately, you will get the time to enjoy your day with your family. Have fun and look for reasons to show appreciation to your loved ones. A piece of good news may cheer up the environment for you.

Capricorn Career Today

Are you confused, Capricorn? You feel a lack of interest and focus at your workplace. If yes, then anything that is stopping you is your own reluctance towards the change. Remember, only by changing yourself, you can expect change. Don't be afraid and free yourself from the endless possibilities out there.

Capricorn Health Today

Dear Capricorn, your health sector is looking good today. Something that everyone needs to learn from you is to work on self-love and self-care. You know how to take care of yourself and people will appreciate it today.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You are a pampered one in the relationship. It's time to show off your feelings. Your partner expects highly of you. So, buckle up and show them how much you love them.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

