Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Feb 12: Not a favorable day on love front

Dear Capricorn, misunderstandings between you and your partner may give you tough times. Find out the love astrological prediction for Capricorn for February 12
Things may be sorted out if both partners put equal efforts to make the marital life normal.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is a perfect day, but you may face some issues on the love front. Those who have been facing difficulties in marital life, they should try marriage counselling or give another chance to marriage. Things may be sorted out if both partners put equal efforts to make the marital life normal.

A huge opportunity is waiting for you on the professional front and your patience, hard work, determination and long commitment is going to reap rewards for you.

Some may think about joining professional course or advance their career. You should remain humble and grateful to the people who have contributed in making your career successful.

What lies further? Read ahead!

Capricorn Finance Today

This is a productive day for those who are in administrative or government jobs. Cash may flow in from multiple income sources. You just need to learn how to invest in good deals to get good returns.

Capricorn Family Today

This is a moderate day on the family front. You may find it difficult to make decisions on behalf of your kids. Elders in family may seek your time and attention today. You and your spouse may not be on the same page on something important.

Capricorn Career Today

This is a good day on the professional front and you may travel for the sake of business. You may have enough energy and time to complete everything you take in hand today.

Capricorn Health Today

This is a normal day on the health front and you may have to travel today. You are filled with optimism, positive feelings and thoughts. Someone may give you health tip that may prove beneficial for you.

Capricorn Love Life Today

This is not a favorable day on the love front. Some misunderstandings between you and your partner may give you tough times.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Lavender

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

horoscope capricorn capricorn sun signs astrology
