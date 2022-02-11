Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 11: Love is favourable

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Ultimately, all that matters is freedom and you are somebody who believes in giving freedom to your subordinates. Your free will allows you to encounter all challenges with ease and grace. Vey often you are shy and afraid to express your opinion. You have been very focused and you should not let distractions become obstacles between you and your dreams. You are a deep thinker and intellectual and you must channelize your talent. Some of you are likely to plan a pilgrimage for the elders of your family or some of you would simply visit a place of religious importance. To spend quality time with your family some of you might plan small family trips which will spread happiness and joy. It’s a great time to buy and invest in property. Long pending property disputes will be resolved in your favor.

Capricorn Finance Today

Money dispute may be resolved in your favor and may prove beneficial for you and your family. Your investment share markets may yield good returns. Even in terms of other investments, everything will be profitable for you.

Capricorn Family Today

You need to be extra cautious and take very good care of an ailing member in your family. Health of a family member is expected to deteriorate further. Your attention can be a source of some relief for the ailing soul.

Capricorn Career Today

There is likely to be no drastic change in the pattern of your working style. While taking important decisions at work, you are advised to listen to everyone and consider the pros and cons of the decision. You may remain a favorite among your colleagues.

Capricorn Health Today

It’s an excellent time as far as your health is concerned. Those suffering with chronic pain may experience great relief. Your efforts to attain good health are likely to show favorable results and you are advised to continue the good work.

Capricorn Love Life Today

It’s a good time for those in love. Couples are advised to set aside their minor differences and start planning their future together. Watch your favorite romantic movie as it might uplift your mood.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

