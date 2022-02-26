Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 26: You need extra care today

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Continue working on transforming yourself and evolving, going deeper and evaluating your mind, and facing bitter realities as you go, but will be rewarding in near future. You may undergo more personal revolutions by putting yourselves under the microscope. Find personal potential and get comfortable with it. You need to be open to your own knowledge and life experiences as well, and you will be more engaging and hospitable. You will want to take up learning a new skill, and may prefer to do it on your own time and in your own way, not caring about the social expectations and checking all the boxes. Create a positive outlook you may foresee a future you want to manifest and live. Be careful while driving today, you may want to stay slow and allow passers-by ahead. Business trips will be mostly disappointing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today

You may want to put money on things that please you. Stay within your budget to not derail the future plans. Utilize your skills and turn them into money-making hobbies. They may yield good returns soon.

Capricorn Family Today

Everybody in the family appears to be faring well in their areas of operation - be it home makers, elders, professionals or children. Tune this energy and plan for better future. Some may be pampered by their partners, and enjoy the attention.

Capricorn Career Today

Seek help at work if you can’t seem to focus. People feeling stuck in their current jobs can start looking for opportunities but with limited success. Business may see a moderate day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today

Following a strict diet routine and light exercise should be your agenda for the day. Take out time to indulge in spa treatment or a hot bath, anything that relaxes your nerves. Carry energy snacks to retain some energy as you go about your day.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You will need to work on a current relationship and deal with your commitment issues, try to bring light into the ones you have. Take a different approach in dealing with the people in your life. Return of people from the past may take you by surprise.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026