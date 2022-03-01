Capricorn Daily Horoscope for March 01: Keep a tab on your savings

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your optimism is likely to bring about positive changes in your life. Your sense of humour may keep the atmosphere around you lively and cheerful. This is likely to reflect positively on people close to you. Your dynamism and extroverted nature may bring you in contact with important people. Your inclination towards the creative fields of work may bring you many foreign opportunities that are likely to test your mettle. This might not just be deeply satisfying but also rewarding in its way. You may be brimming with ideas that may keep you at the forefront of all the action in any aspect of your life. You need to keep your passive-aggressive nature in check to avoid self-harm. Travelling with kids may be chaotic and expensive. Students are likely to bring laurels with their performance in their studies.

Capricorn Finance Today

You may focus on accumulating wealth, which may come from unexpected sources. However, your past investments in speculative activities may not bring the right kind of profit. Keep a tab on your savings for a rainy day.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, your renewed ties may give you a chance to take care of the demands of your family. However, cancelling a long overdue vacation with them may invite their anger, keeping the domestic atmosphere tense.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, your skills may be put to the test. With your dedication and sincerity, you are likely to come up with trumps. An impending promotion may prove to be profitable for senior individuals.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, you may experience a sense of overall wellness. Diet therapy may help you stay in good shape. Indulging in light physical activity and enjoying the simple pleasures of life may keep you happy and healthy.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you are likely to feel loved and cared for in your beloved’s company. Mutual understanding between both of you is likely to grow and you may plan to turn your relationship into a lifelong bond.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Forest Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026