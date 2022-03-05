Capricorn Daily Horoscope for March 05: Make most of your day by pampering

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

For a true Capricorn sign, time is the most precious thing and they certainly can’t waste it on unnecessary things and ventures. They are extremely ambitious and are driven with a desire to make a mark of their own. Sitting idle and be at rest is certainly not the right thing for Capricorns. Represented by a sea goat, they are wonderful in navigating best in both the realms of spiritual and materialistic worlds. Today you must trust your instincts as they may be indicating the right thing for you at the moment. Make the most of your day by pampering yourself and visiting a spa to rejuvenate your tiring spirits. Work related travel is also indicated at the end of the day. Some guests may also visit you, so overall a busy day for you are predicted.

Capricorn Finance Today

If you are planning for an international be it for study or work purpose, you might receive some good news on this. You will see your expenses getting smaller in this month. Investing in real estate can also prove to be beneficial.

Capricorn Family Today

Your family would love it if you take some time out and spend it with them. Go for a movie and have a meal outside, this will enhance your relationship. You will cherish the support and affection of your loved ones today.

Capricorn Career Today

Things are working in your favor as per your stars reading. Everything seems to be perfect at your work place and you might experience a relaxing day at work with not much of a pressure to complete things on time.

Capricorn Health Today

You must take care of what you are eating and try to only have light meals all throughout the day. Your digestion can be a matter of concern. Also, take care of your feet and don’t over exert yourself.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You will feel that your partner is extremely happy and satisfied from your past efforts and now they are reciprocating your feelings with good intentions of taking this relationship forward. Go on a date in the night.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026