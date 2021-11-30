Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Nov 30: Watch out your words!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you are likely to be high on energy and have tremendous enthusiasm to get closer to your goals. You may succeed in completing pending tasks which may give you a sense of relief and satisfaction. Involvement in philanthropic activities may serve you well. Your social standing is likely to increase, as your social initiates get wide recognition. You are likely to come off with flying colors with respect to any pending legal matter. You may face challenges if you indulge in property-related matters. Such issues can be delayed and resolution may take longer than expected. A change of environment would do you a world of good today. Get out to a place of natural beauty or scenery that connects with you with Mother Nature’s serenity.

Capricorn Finance Today

You are likely to benefit from your knack for filtering out useful information and getting good tips from experienced people. This may enable you to make a profitable investment. Those in business are likely to taste success in receiving a fresh loan.

Capricorn Family Today

Your family life is likely to be happy, and spending time with your mother may give you much satisfaction. At times there could be a sudden increase in anger and harshness in your speech, both of which can affect your family life. So watch your words and tone today.

Capricorn Career Today

The support from your superiors may boost your self-esteem and improve your professional prospects and income. You are likely to accumulate significant profit based on your hard work.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health status may be better than before and therefore, you need to participate in activities that give you peace and contentment. Take a class or get in tune with your spiritual side. Either of these may ease the worries you may feel at present.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Love life promises to be incredibly ecstatic today. Those newly married may make plans for a memorable getaway. While those wanting to confess their true feelings may stumble upon a golden opportunity unexpectedly.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

