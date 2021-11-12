Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 12: Cheers to a happy day!

Dear Capricorn, a fine health with awesome career growth and bits of money filling into your pocket you might have a great time.
Cheers to the happy day, Capricorns.
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:31 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

 

Capricorns are honest and very generous people who treat everyone with respect. Capricorns can determine a person's intention by their instincts. They have a strong desire to succeed and don't wait for things to fall into places; they rather get things into places and achieve it. Capricorns might seem to be calm externally but they are analytical and always have things up and down running to make it to perfection which helps them succeed. Cheers to the happy day, Capricorns. A fine health with awesome career growth and bits of money filling into your pocket you might have a great time. Couples may expect to have a beautiful time with each other. You may read ahead to know your day completely!

Capricorn Finance Today

You may face some clichés in your financial affairs. There could be a struck online transaction for a hefty amount which might keep you occupied for the whole day. Others may be able to manage your finance moderately.

Capricorn Family Today

Chances are high that you will miss your home more. If you stay away from siblings and folks, take your time around to meet up or at the least you may have a good conversation on call, as however far we are, our heart lays back at home.

Capricorn Career Today

Your dedication and hard work will be the strength of Capricorn students. For anyone whose business was affected due to pandemic, you might see noticeable improvement now.

Capricorn Health Today

Your genuine efforts toward your health will prove to be effective. You might feel much better than past few days. Continue your healthy lifestyle and keep a track of your diet.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You might find your long-lost love again. Happiness and love will blossom and heal your sorrows. You may find joy in taking your partner out for dinner.

 

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

