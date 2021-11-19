Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 19: A day of love!

Dear Capricorn, your willpower is matchless and you are likely to accomplish your goals based on that.
You are likely to forge new relationships that may last you a lifetime.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:32 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) 

The day is likely to be laden with opportunities on every front. You may have to face stiff competition, but your enthusiasm, commitment and diligence may keep you ahead in the race. Your willpower is matchless and you are likely to accomplish your goals based on that. You are likely to forge new relationships that may last you a lifetime. You need to get out of your comfort zone and push the boundaries to gain success. Your positive vibe may spread in every task you undertake and turn them into possibilities. However, do not get complacent and keep moving ahead. 

Capricorn Finance Today 

The day may be filled with highs and lows financially. Your income might remain stagnant and expenses may increase, creating an imbalance. You might have to face financial problems. However, situations are likely to improve as you gain small profits from a side business.

Capricorn Family Today 

Disagreements and conflicts with family elders are likely to harm domestic peace. The atmosphere at home may be very volatile as everyone is likely to be in a foul mood. Act calmly and try to restore normalcy with your maturity. 

Capricorn Career Today 

Your professional front is promising today. You may share excellent camaraderie with subordinates and bosses alike. Your ability to work under pressure without affecting your productivity is likely to be lauded, bringing monetary gains. 

Capricorn Health Today 

Your health may remain in excellent form. Having small and frequent meals is likely to bring you back in good shape. Practicing yoga is likely to give you peace of mind and exercises like cycling or running may keep you fit. 

Capricorn Love Life Today 

Love is in the air for those seeking it! Youngsters may enter into an exciting relationship with a colleague. Guard the secret liaison. A romantic getaway with your partner or a dinner date may bring you two close to each other. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Color: Yellow 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

