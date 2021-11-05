Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 5: Big change in love
horoscope

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 5: Big change in love

Dear Capricorn , the day and the mood appears to be rosy and comfy today as far as your love life is concerned.
Capricorns are loyal to their friends and believe in long lasting relationships.
Published on Nov 05, 2021 12:32 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

 

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

 

Capricorns love to be on their own and are independent with their work and life. They treasure their solicitude with great passion. They are diligent workers and leaders and they value security the most. A Capricorn can't stand insecure people. On the first impression a Capricorn may seem like reserved individuals but not always, they might turn out to be outright humorous in attitude. Their focus towards their life’s goals is tremendous. Capricorns are loyal to their friends and believe in long lasting relationships. Today is going to be a wonderful day cocktailed by good health, career and romance. Now let us have a look at how your stars have planned your day. 

Capricorn Finance Today

Your beautifully designed financial plans for the month are going to help you manage your expenses. Merchandise can help you to increase your earnings to some extent. So Capricorns, you may try your hand at it. Some of you are likely to get your loans approved for buying the property.

Capricorn Family Today

Today you have to remain sensible towards your family, as you may find disagreements on the common household stuffs. Make sure you do not bring any issues from your workplace to discuss with your family.

Capricorn Career Today

Career growth seems to be promising to those working in infrastructure sector. You shall also be of good help to your co-workers and shall be responsible for relieving their burden.

Capricorn Health Today

Nothing to worry at all, you shall enjoy an energetic body and sound mind today. Follow up on your daily exercises and avoid using gadgets as far as possible. 

Capricorn Love Life Today

A beautiful romantic dinner could be waiting for you once you are back from work. Couples planning to start their families are likely to get good news.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign astrology horoscope capricorn
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 5: Everything seems in favour

Libra Daily Horoscope for November 5: A healthy day

Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 5: Be cautious at work!

Leo Daily Horoscope for November 5: Explore the day!
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP