Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 5: Big change in love

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns love to be on their own and are independent with their work and life. They treasure their solicitude with great passion. They are diligent workers and leaders and they value security the most. A Capricorn can't stand insecure people. On the first impression a Capricorn may seem like reserved individuals but not always, they might turn out to be outright humorous in attitude. Their focus towards their life’s goals is tremendous. Capricorns are loyal to their friends and believe in long lasting relationships. Today is going to be a wonderful day cocktailed by good health, career and romance. Now let us have a look at how your stars have planned your day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today

Your beautifully designed financial plans for the month are going to help you manage your expenses. Merchandise can help you to increase your earnings to some extent. So Capricorns, you may try your hand at it. Some of you are likely to get your loans approved for buying the property.

Capricorn Family Today

Today you have to remain sensible towards your family, as you may find disagreements on the common household stuffs. Make sure you do not bring any issues from your workplace to discuss with your family.

Capricorn Career Today

Career growth seems to be promising to those working in infrastructure sector. You shall also be of good help to your co-workers and shall be responsible for relieving their burden.

Capricorn Health Today

Nothing to worry at all, you shall enjoy an energetic body and sound mind today. Follow up on your daily exercises and avoid using gadgets as far as possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Love Life Today

A beautiful romantic dinner could be waiting for you once you are back from work. Couples planning to start their families are likely to get good news.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026