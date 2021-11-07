Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 7: It's a day full of love!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, before starting anything worthwhile, you need to clear your mind of doubts. You may not settle for anything less. Settle your old tasks first before you move on to the next one. Promising opportunities are likely to come your way today, which may give you a chance to prove your worth. You may turn the tide in your favour and make difficulties disappear. Your talents are likely to be put to the test, but your enthusiasm and your strong will to give your best shot may help you overcome any obstacles with ease. You are likely to exude confidence and gain credibility for your work. You are likely to succeed in all your endeavours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today

The day may bring mixed results for you on the financial front. You may stumble upon a new source of income, which could prove to be beneficial. However, do not rely on it to maintain your bank balance.

Capricorn Family Today

News of arrival of a baby in the family may spread cheer at home and elevate everyone’s mood. You may go on a trip with your loved ones to an exotic place, which is likely to improve your interpersonal relationships.

Capricorn Career Today

You are likely to receive recognition for your sincere efforts on the professional front today. It can either be in the form of monetary benefit, a promotion or both. A transfer to a choice location is on the cards for some.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, you may remain hale and hearty. Your cheerful disposition may positively affect your emotional health. Good food, fitness-conscious friends and a regular exercise regimen are likely to keep you in good spirits.

Capricorn Love Life Today

The day is likely to be favourable on your romantic front today. You may enjoy a blissful phase with your beloved. However, you need to keep your anger issues in check or it could create rifts in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026