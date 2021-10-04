Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Oct 4:You will enjoy a state of overall well being

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorn, today you will decide to introspect and make changes in your lifestyle to start afresh. Your actions will have a direct impact on your outcome. It is advised to think first before reaching any conclusion. There will be some interesting times ahead, which you will thoroughly enjoy. You had missed out on fun times in the past, so do not let this opportunity slip from your hands again. On the academic front, this is not the right time for students to go in for higher studies. Pending legal matters related to a disputed property will finally be solved in presence of family and relatives. You can think of exploring new places with friends as time is right to undertake a journey.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your risk-taking nature will enable you to get financial returns from a property deal. You will take advantage of lucrative investment offers coming your way today, which is likely to secure your financial position.

Capricorn Family Today

You will be able to take time out for your family members from your busy work schedule, which will not only make your near and dear ones happy but will also help you improve your interpersonal relationships. Tranquillity will prevail at home.

Capricorn Career Today

Your adaptability in all situations at work will be lauded by your bosses and your hard work will also get noticed on the professional front today. You are likely to be entrusted with additional responsibilities in the office and you will come out with flying colours!

Capricorn Health Today

Today you will enjoy a state of overall wellbeing. There will be no ailments and you will lead a healthier lifestyle by incorporating meditation and yoga into your daily routine. A balanced diet will also help you stay in shape.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your heart will flutter for someone special, who you have met at a social gathering. Get in touch with them and try to know them better as it will be a promising start to a new and exciting romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026