Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 18: Doors will open for new opportunities

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Being a Capricorn, you have two different personalities- hardworking and ambitious on one side and extremely lofty, driven and enthusiastic on another side. You are competitive, logical and obedient, but sometimes you can be gloomy and cold. As you are anchored to the Earth element, you are practical and make your decision made on reality. You are the zodiac’s most hardworking signs and nothing can stop you from reaching your goals. This is high time you come out of procrastinating zone and start turning your dreams into life. You have to start focusing on the opportunities put forth for you. Your sign is hinting towards a sudden getaway. Your day suggests that it is time for you to go somewhere far and exotic.

Capricorn Finance Today

For property related matters, time will be moderate for you. If you are planning to buy gold and other jewellery, you can go ahead. Your mood is both playful and dramatic today and you are going to be attracted to all things beautiful. This may lead to some unplanned and unnecessary expenditure.

Capricorn Family Today

Family togetherness is going to play a key role in maintaining a good environment on the domestic front. A family elder may suffer from an illness and would need to be taken care of.

Capricorn Career Today

Today, you will have situations where you will find yourself blessed to have so many opportunities around you. Your vibes would be contagious for the day. The new employees and interns at your work will feel motivated because of your presence.

Capricorn Health Today

You would be great on your health grounds today. You might have been feeling exhausted for quite some time but this is the end of all these issues. You will soon be back on your feet and hit the gym.

Capricorn Love Life Today

There will be a lot of romanticism and sensual pleasure. You will be emotionally close to your partner or may decide to tie the knot. You will receive blessing from the families.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

