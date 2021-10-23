Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 23: Likely to welcome a new member

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns are extremely quiet and subtle people. They talk less and are more into observing. Capricorns are endorsed with exceptional qualities which make them unique and stand out of the crowd. Henceforth it is extremely difficult to make out a Capricorn in the crowd. You shall have a busy day filled with a great deal of activities in your surroundings. They are mostly nature lovers! They love be as close to the nature as possible. You can look forward for a happy time in your work place. The time spent at your home would be pleasant too. Amazing property deals may be reflected upon you. So Capricorns, be ready for the multiple things happening in your favor! Now let us move ahead with other aspects.

Capricorn Finance Today

Although you might not be facing any monetary issues at present, your future asks you to save; henceforth Capricorns are advised to make some plans to save a part of your earnings.

Capricorn Family Today

In this festive season, you may expect a surprise visit from your family friends or surprises from your folks or your siblings. Their mere presence can light up your mood. You shall capture a lot of blissful memories today.

Capricorn Career Today

Your desire to work in a challenging atmosphere is going to come true. You may also expect a good package from your Company. Your way of handling the team may be appreciated.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health factor seems considerably good. You shall see the improvement in your tolerance level towards the cranky things that surround you.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Keep yourself buckled up for the immediate plans that may come up. Capricorns can hear positive news about having a child.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026