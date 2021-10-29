Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 29: Expect a surprise in domestic front

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This day may bring mixed results for you. Some may be able to buy an expensive item they have been wishing to buy for a long time. Some may plan to construct new homes or renovate ancestral property. There is a lot to do to achieve fitness goals, so try to work hard and be patient.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You have devoted efforts and time to make your business plan work, now your hard work will start paying you off. You may have to show your creative side at work to complete all pending tasks on time.

Everything seems okay, you should avoid planning any trip or work-related tours today.

What else is there to find out about the day, read ahead.

Capricorn Finance Today

You will have a good financial front and try to invest in stocks. You may also get good rental income from your ancestral property. New business will start taking off and bring profitable deals for you.

Capricorn Family Today

You may meet your friends and party. Some surprises are waiting for you on the domestic front. Your positive attitude and hard work will make wonderful things happen in your married life.

Capricorn Career Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your career will start taking off now. You may get better job prospects and plan to switch companies. You are advised to be gentle and humble on the work front. Someone may seek your guidance at work and ask for help.

Capricorn Health Today

Those who have been suffering from back aches, they should consult your doctor. Regular massage may help you manage your feet pain. Some good lifestyle changes are required to maintain good health.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You will make your current relationship work by maintaining a positive mindset. Your partner will reciprocate the same feelings as you do. It's a suitable time to propose to your lover for marriage.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Saffron

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026