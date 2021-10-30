Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 30: Become a go-getter

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your level of happiness and satisfaction will improve as you make solid progress in areas of concern. You are also about to enter into a new phase of life today. It is a phase that will push you out of your comfort zone and make you competitive. Become a go-getter and you will be able to outperform all your opponents. All your efforts in the past will now start giving you positive results. Make sure you don't put good friendships at risk with your unilateral decisions, be considerate of their feelings and schedules. Those contemplating investing in real estate or making changes in an existing house can go ahead confidently. You may also travel to religious places to achieve peace of mind.

Capricorn Finance Today

Business partnerships finalized today are likely to prove to be favorable and you can also plan to lay the groundwork for a new business venture. The day is also appropriate for making long-term investments or getting into new foreign ventures.

Capricorn Family Today

Your family will get some good news later in the day and it will be an opportunity to celebrate. Your children will bring happiness with their outstanding achievements today.

Capricorn Career Today

No matter how hard you try to tackle things, advancement opportunities may slip from your hand at work. This, however, will be temporary and you will be on the path of growth soon. Don't be discomforted by a setback in an ongoing project. You have to be patient and steady. Things will change gradually for you.

Capricorn Health Today

You are advised to involve yourself in a competitive sport to stay at the top of your game; you will do exceedingly well and reap rich rewards. Those suffering from a chronic ailment will be on the road to recovery by changing the treatment approach.

Capricorn Love Life Today

If you are single and have a crush on someone, you need to let the other person know how you feel at an appropriate time soon. Newly married people will have a great time together.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

