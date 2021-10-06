Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 6: Challenges expected at home
CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Whether it is personal development or professional growth, lots of growth and positivity will be there in your life today. Stronger, both mentally and physically, you will find this to be an ideal time to make difficult decisions, which you had previously pushed to one side. You can take the time you need and carefully go over every detail that concerns you before zeroing in on the right choices. Your responsible and disciplined approach will serve you well and give you the necessary strength to stick to your decisions. Do not get bogged down by negative thoughts this week. Recharge yourself through some recreational activity and start afresh. Students will get excellent results in their studies.
Capricorn Finance Today
Your financial position is set to improve and you are likely to clear all your pending dues in time. You need to formulate new strategies to invest your hard-earned money in stocks, after careful planning and consideration.
Capricorn Family Today
Your domestic life might be a bit challenging today, which will disturb your peace of mind. You need to handle tough situations at home peacefully and tactfully to restore normalcy in the homely atmosphere.
Capricorn Career Today
Your persistent efforts on the professional front are likely to be appreciated by those that matter the most. You will need to be prepared to shoulder additional responsibilities at work, which will not only bring you recognition but will also bring you monetary benefits.
Capricorn Health Today
You will feel a lot better as compared to before and your health will remain fine. You will not experience any physical problems and your shift towards spirituality will also make you mentally stronger.
Capricorn Love Life Today
Your love life will be full of positive vibes today and you are likely to rekindle the passions in your relationship. You will enjoy many intimate moments together with your beloved, which will strengthen the ties.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Maroon
By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)
Email: psharma@premastrologer.com
Url: http://www.premastrologer.com
Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874
Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026