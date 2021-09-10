Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 10: You will get lucky in love

Capricorn

You are empathetic, intuitive and highly creative. Ideas flow like water in your mind. Due to these abilities, you have far better insight than your counterpart zodiac signs but, your habit of procrastination is your Achilles heel. It is like a hole in the otherwise perfectly functional and beautiful boat. Eventually, you will end up gasping for breath and sinking. Before the vice of procrastination can drown you, grab onto the wisdom of common sense and climb your way out. When an opportunity presents itself, you will have to decide whether you will seize it or let it pass.

The decider of your fate is only you and, you must choose wisely. Killing time is easy and maybe fun for some but, each day you spend doing nothing will be another nail in the coffin of your dreams.

Now let us not keep you guessing anymore as to what you might expect today.

Capricorn Finance Today

You may buy gifts for a friend. A long-awaited luxury item can be brought home too. Good time is indicated overall as the money loaned to someone in the extended family is likely to be returned without much nudge. Some money may also be spent in grooming your pet.

Capricorn Family Today

Your children will be hesitant and unsure of confiding in you with a secret. Before things may go out of your hand, find a method to earn your children's trust. They will only share their problems with you if they think of you as their best friend.

Capricorn Career Today

Sportspersons of this zodiac will have a heavily productive day. Those who work in more conventional jobs will have a regular day. If you are thinking about changing your career, then today may not be the best day. You should avoid taking risks by switching jobs today.

Capricorn Health Today

Most people born in this zodiac have a strong bone structure that will keep them fit, strong and ailment-free even in their old age. Avoid playing outdoors today. You may be prone to injuries. A home remedy is likely to come to the rescue of those troubled with seasonal cough and cold.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Whoever said 'Romance is not dead, they said it for you. Love is not only in the air but the air is completely made up of love. We see floating hearts around you and your lover.

Lucky Number- 11

Lucky Colour- Lilac

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874