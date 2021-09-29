Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 29: Good news awaits on marital front

Dear Capricorn, the day may mark a major improvement in your financial situation as you could get a bonus or a raise. Use your words carefully.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:34 AM IST
You would do well to explore your creative side today.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) 

 

You would do well to explore your creative side today. You innovative way of doing things will have a positive impact on your efforts and if you work hard you can reap some good results. Your administrative and leadership abilities will grow and take you closer to that promotion you may be been coveting.  There are indications that you may be too hard on yourself which can lead to physical and mental fatigue. You need to remain calm and composed and avoid creating any kind of differences with friends. Use your words carefully. A thrilling experience in coming your way, as your trip will be full of excitement. It might be the right time to sell your empty plot as property rates are at a peak.  

 

Capricorn Finance Today 

 

The day may mark a major improvement in your financial situation as you could get a bonus or a raise. Avoid trading in stocks; instead focus on building up assets to ensure financial stability.  

 

 

Capricorn Family Today 

 

You may have some differences with your father which can affect your relationship. So keep a conciliatory attitude all day. Students are advised to avoid any unethical means to improve their performance as this may land you in a soup.

 

Capricorn Career Today 

 

If you are unemployed, then there are indications of getting a job with a good package in a progressive organization. You will be able to overcome any setbacks in your career with your strong managerial and technical skills.

RELATED STORIES

 

Capricorn Health Today 

 

You will be more vigilant about your health and will look to improve your diet and daily routine to keep in good shape. Doing pranayama will help you stay focused and alert all day.

 

Capricorn Love Life Today 

 

Good news awaits the eligible on the marital front, as you meet promising prospects today. An office romance may be brewing for some and may sweep you off your feet.

 

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Off White

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

