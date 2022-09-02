Capricorn Daily Horoscope for September 2 ,2022:Stay focussed on personal growth

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)Capricorns are likely to be in their true elements today. The right time for you to focus on personal growth on the professional front to enhance career prospects. A competitive and proactive approach will go a long way in helping you achieve success. You may be able to successfully execute any project that you undertake at the workplace today. Today, several transactions of money will move forward paving the way for a good inflow of funds. Indication of earning unexpected profits by unexpected means. Positive changes made in the house will create happiness and prosperity for the entire family, so ahead with your plans. Selling a plot might prove very profitable as property rates remain on the higher side for Capricorn natives. Dreaming of travelling is good, but if possible then plan a trip. A vacation may recharge and rejuvenate you. Distractions will be responsible for your not giving your best on the professional or academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today Capricorn businessmen may surely achieve success if they take their decisions carefully with some guidance. This may not be a good time for obtaining any fresh loans. Instead, you should consider repaying an existing debt to improve your financial standing.

Capricorn Family Today The day may start on a positive note as you are likely to receive auspicious news relating to your children. If possible, express your views in a very candid manner on the domestic front. Capricorn native’s earnest and truthful approach may be appreciated at home.

Capricorn Career Today Today may give some of you ample opportunities to make a career switch if you want to make one. Those of you who have been waiting to be promoted for a long time may finally see your dream coming true. Conversation with colleagues would remove communication barriers with them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today Your dedicated efforts bring desired results, as you get rid of an unhealthy vice. You need to eat on time and eat healthy as your body will need the nutrition and energy to get through the day. Light exercises to keep you energetic.

Capricorn Love Life Today Today you need to brace yourself to face the onslaught of Cupid's arrows. An attractive person may capture your attention and set your heart racing today. Married Capricorn partners should more communicative about their emotions. It will help them their significant other understand them and strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON