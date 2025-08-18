Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 18, 2025: Keep office pressure under control and deliver the best results

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are known for your principles Luckily, the love life is free from stress. Settle the financial issues and also prove professional diligence at the workplace. Minor health issues exist. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Stay happy in your love life today. Keep office pressure under control and deliver the best results. Both health and wealth demand more attention.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will see changes today, and it is also crucial to avoid arguments over flimsy issues. You should not let a third person interfere in your affairs. Consider a romantic vacation where you both will exchange ideas and spend time analyzing the future of the love affair. You may also rework a relationship that may bring back happiness today. Some love affairs will also have the blessing of parents. Married females will invite attention from their spouse, and this will also lead the native to go the family way.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will work at the office, and there may be issues associated with some teammates. Be ready with suggestions at team meetings and present your ideas without apprehension. If you are in the creative industry, ensure innovative concepts are brought in. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. Some professionals will also require paying more attention to productivity. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to money today. However, this won't seriously impact routine life. You may succeed in settling the pending dues. You may also take the initiative to resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend. Some females will buy a new property, while children will also require wealth to meet educational purposes. Businessmen may obtain a bank loan.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

There will be issues associated with the chest. You may have breathing issues, and children must be careful to wear a mask while venturing into dusty areas. Those who ride two-wheelers must wear a helmet. Females may face issues related to the eye, throat, stomach, or urine, and it is better to consult a doctor even for a minor ailment. You should also be careful to give up alcohol today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)