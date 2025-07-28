Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Capricorn Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025: There may be opportunities to move abroad for a job

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: You should avoid office romance, which may seriously impact marital life.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensitive today

Overcome the challenges associated with love. Ensure you also display the mettle at the workplace. Control the expenditure today. Pay attention to your health.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Resolve all existing issues in the love life and spend more time together. Handle professional crises with care. Keep a watch on both the expenditure and health today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Settle the issues in the relationship through open communication. Your parents may oppose the love affair, but there is scope to convince them in the coming days. You may also spend time together at a hill station or at the seaside, where you both may get to know each other. This will also strengthen the bonding. You should avoid office romance, which may seriously impact marital life. It is also good not to impose your concepts on the lover.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Despite a tight schedule, you will succeed in meeting the targets. Prove your diligence at work, as there will be opportunities for that. Authors may have a work published, while copywriters may succeed in winning clients. There will be opportunities to move abroad for a job, while creative people will also receive chances to prove their mettle. You should also be careful while handling clients who are tough to convince. Students appearing for examinations need to put in more effort.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You will see opportunities to make good money. There will be prosperity in life, but that also gives rise to expenditure. Some females will buy a new property while some natives will renovate their house today. Seniors can contribute to a celebration within the family. Those who are keen to try their fortune in speculative business can go ahead with the plan. Traders will also succeed in finding additional funds today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will hurt you. Stay healthy today by having a menu rich in proteins, nutrients, and vitamins. While you replace oiled and greasy food with vegetables and fruits, it is also good to start exercising today. Those who have a history of cardiac illness must avoid lifting heavy objects in the second part of the day.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025: There may be opportunities to move abroad for a job
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On