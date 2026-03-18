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    Capricorn Horoscope Today for March 18, 2026: Looking for business expansion? These tips may bring long-term success

    Capricorn Horoscope Today:

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:59 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, to embrace challenges in life today

    A fulfilling romantic life and a satisfying career are the highlights of your day. Manage your wealth with care. No major medical concerns are expected.

    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Be honest in your relationship to reap the rewards. Despite challenges, your performance at work will be commendable. Watch out for minor financial hiccups, even as your health remains good.

    Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

    Small disagreements might slow the pace of your romance, so use diplomacy to resolve them. Your partner values your presence, so make sure to prioritize time together. Discussing your future can strengthen your bond. Single Capricorns may find success in proposing, and married women may receive good news regarding pregnancy.

    Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

    Stay productive and keep your head down. If a colleague or senior criticizes you publicly, remain calm and avoid a confrontation that could hurt your professional image. Students will find their exams manageable. Business owners will likely connect with investors who will bring long-term success.

    Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

    Early financial constraints might limit your spending. Avoid high-risk investments and luxury shopping for now. While buying property remains a good long-term move, be cautious about lending large sums of money to friends or relatives, as repayment may be difficult.

    Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

    No major health issues are on the horizon, though those with heart conditions should remain cautious. Seniors may experience joint pain and should avoid heavy lifting. Women should pay attention to gynecological health. Ensure your diet is low in fat and oils to maintain your well-being.

    Capricorn Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
    • Symbol: Goat
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Bones & Skin
    • Sign Ruler: Saturn
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Grey
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

    Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Capricorn Horoscope Today For March 18, 2026: Looking For Business Expansion? These Tips May Bring Long-term Success

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    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
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    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
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    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
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    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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