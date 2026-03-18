Capricorn Horoscope Today for March 18, 2026: Looking for business expansion? These tips may bring long-term success

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, to embrace challenges in life today A fulfilling romantic life and a satisfying career are the highlights of your day. Manage your wealth with care. No major medical concerns are expected. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be honest in your relationship to reap the rewards. Despite challenges, your performance at work will be commendable. Watch out for minor financial hiccups, even as your health remains good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today Small disagreements might slow the pace of your romance, so use diplomacy to resolve them. Your partner values your presence, so make sure to prioritize time together. Discussing your future can strengthen your bond. Single Capricorns may find success in proposing, and married women may receive good news regarding pregnancy.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today Stay productive and keep your head down. If a colleague or senior criticizes you publicly, remain calm and avoid a confrontation that could hurt your professional image. Students will find their exams manageable. Business owners will likely connect with investors who will bring long-term success.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today Early financial constraints might limit your spending. Avoid high-risk investments and luxury shopping for now. While buying property remains a good long-term move, be cautious about lending large sums of money to friends or relatives, as repayment may be difficult.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today No major health issues are on the horizon, though those with heart conditions should remain cautious. Seniors may experience joint pain and should avoid heavy lifting. Women should pay attention to gynecological health. Ensure your diet is low in fat and oils to maintain your well-being.

Capricorn Sign Attributes Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)