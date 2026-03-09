Capricorn Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: Be careful about your financial status today

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Happiness is the catchword of the day
Take steps to settle the minor issues in love today. Overcome the professional challenges with confidence. You must avoid blind financial decisions today.
Troubleshoot the love-related issues in the relationship. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Handle funds carefully. Health will also require special attention today.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Express the emotions freely, and your lover prefers you to stay together. The second part of the day is crucial for new lovers. There will be instances where you need to raise your voice against the intervention from a third person, which will create mild tremors in the love affair. Married females can be serious about expanding the family, while single females will be the centre of attraction at official events and family functions today, inviting proposals. Single females can expect more than one proposal today.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Stay committed to the work. Despite minor ego-related issues at the workplace, you will meet the deadlines. Those who are in the notice period can expect new interview calls today. A few healthcare and IT professionals will relocate abroad. Team leaders and managers need to be impartial with the team members and must take the team along with them. Students appearing for competitive examinations may taste success today. Businessmen may be able to win the trust of new clients.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Be careful about your financial status today. The returns from the previous investments will not be positive, and this also adds pressure on your planning for investing in real estate and speculative business. You may go ahead with the idea to resolve a monetary argument with a friend. Some females will also be dragged into property-related issues within the family.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
You must maintain a balanced office and personal life. It is crucial to start the day with exercise. You should also be ready to face issues associated with skin today. Those who work in the kitchen need to be careful while chopping vegetables and fruits. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Children may also develop bruises while playing.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More