Capricorn Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: Be careful about your financial status today

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Happiness is the catchword of the day Take steps to settle the minor issues in love today. Overcome the professional challenges with confidence. You must avoid blind financial decisions today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Troubleshoot the love-related issues in the relationship. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Handle funds carefully. Health will also require special attention today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today Express the emotions freely, and your lover prefers you to stay together. The second part of the day is crucial for new lovers. There will be instances where you need to raise your voice against the intervention from a third person, which will create mild tremors in the love affair. Married females can be serious about expanding the family, while single females will be the centre of attraction at official events and family functions today, inviting proposals. Single females can expect more than one proposal today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today Stay committed to the work. Despite minor ego-related issues at the workplace, you will meet the deadlines. Those who are in the notice period can expect new interview calls today. A few healthcare and IT professionals will relocate abroad. Team leaders and managers need to be impartial with the team members and must take the team along with them. Students appearing for competitive examinations may taste success today. Businessmen may be able to win the trust of new clients.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today Be careful about your financial status today. The returns from the previous investments will not be positive, and this also adds pressure on your planning for investing in real estate and speculative business. You may go ahead with the idea to resolve a monetary argument with a friend. Some females will also be dragged into property-related issues within the family.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today You must maintain a balanced office and personal life. It is crucial to start the day with exercise. You should also be ready to face issues associated with skin today. Those who work in the kitchen need to be careful while chopping vegetables and fruits. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Children may also develop bruises while playing.

Capricorn Sign Attributes Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

