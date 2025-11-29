Capricorn Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: A new project at the office would require your assistance

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a role model for others Keep your lover happy today to have a good love life. Knock on new opportunities to prove the professional mettle. It is good to keep a watch on your health. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Minor relationship problems may exist, but you will succeed in handling them. At a job, you’d handle multiple responsibilities and would succeed in achieving the targets. Invest in more financial options and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

The love affair demands more communication. You should be ready to accept the mistakes of the lover. There will be minor tremors over misunderstandings. However, the relationship will be robust. Always give personal space to your partner and do not impose your opinion. This will make the relationship stronger. Single natives may also be fortunate to find someone special today. You should be careful not to let office romance impact marital life today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Those who work in a team at the office need to stay away from office gossip and must be friendly with the rest of the crew. A new project at the office would require your assistance. IT, healthcare, animation, automobile, design, and legal professionals will have a tough day with a packed schedule. Stay away from office gossip and workplace politics, as this can hamper your relationship with the management or superiors, seriously impacting your job. Students may be required to work hard to clear examinations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status will be good today. No serious money issue will trouble you. The second half of the day is good to buy a bike or even a car. Some females will resolve a property dispute within the family. Those who are studying abroad will need financial support from their parents to pay the tuition fees. Traders will overcome tax-related issues in the second part of the day.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up today. You may have pain in the stomach. Do not miss medicines, and while travelling to hilly terrains, ensure you have a proper medical kit ready. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports. Children having viral fever or cough-related issues will miss the class today. It is also good to stay in the company of people with a positive attitude.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

