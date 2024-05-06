 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024 predicts positive changes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024 predicts positive changes

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 06, 2024 12:12 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for May 6, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Diligent handling of romantic affairs is the need of the hour.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are good as a guide

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024. You have got strong financial life and health is also impacted today.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024. You have got strong financial life and health is also impacted today.

Keep things simple in the love life. You may see challenges at the office but ensure they are taken care of. Financially you are productive and your health is fine.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Diligent handling of romantic affairs is the need of the hour. Take up new tasks at the office to prove your mettle. You have got strong financial life and health is also impacted today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Fall in love today. Some single Capricorns will meet an interesting person while traveling or during an official event. You may also meet a special person at a family function. Females will be the center of attraction at events and can receive proposals. Be sensitive while discussing certain topics in the relationship. Do not accuse the partner of something and never indulge in violence of any sort. You should be cordial in the love life and should be accommodating in nature.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities will come knocking on your door and this ensures the confidence of the management in you. You may spend additional time at the office today to meet the target. Some professionals will face stiff challenges at the workplace and a coworker may accuse them of issues in their performance that impact their morale. Today is good to sign new business deals. It is recommended to research the benefits of a deal or about the partner before you make the final call.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You will see positive changes in your financial life. Despite the inflow of money is not positive in the first part of the day, the routine life will go unaffected. Minor monetary disagreements may take place between friends and you may also have trouble in handling family property. A legal issue will be settled today while the second part of the day is good to buy a car.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You need to ensure that a proper balance exists between your personal and official life. No office-related tension needs to reach the home as it can impact your mental peace. Some seniors may complain about pain in their elbows and knees today. While going on adventure trips, ensure that you have a medical kit ready.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024 predicts positive changes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On