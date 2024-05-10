 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts a new source of income | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts a new source of income

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 10, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for May 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Your health is also intact today.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for some pleasant moments in love today.

Look for some pleasant moments in love today. Your discipline at work brings positive results. Utilize the wealth to fulfill long pending dreams today. Have a positive approach in both personal and professional life. Financial prosperity permits you to make crucial monetary decisions. Your health is also intact today.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024: Have a positive approach in both personal and professional life.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024: Have a positive approach in both personal and professional life.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Take steps to keep the love affair intact. Your dominant behavior can cause friction in the love affair and your partner may show signs of frustration. Ensure you troubleshoot the problem before it goes out of hand. Stick to one partner and do not stray around today. Married male Capricorns should stay out of extramarital affairs as their spouse will catch them red-handed in the evening. Some long-distance love affairs may not be fruitful today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your performance will make the management happy. Despite some targets looking unrealistic, you will succeed in accomplishing them. Today, you would need to work extra hours. This would be more visible in professions related to construction, IT, healthcare, automobiles, tourism, armed forces, law enforcement, railways, and media. Some Capricorns will pick a new job offer that will also give more fruitful reasons to smile. Businessmen handling healthcare, food, construction, machines, and automation will have a tough time.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will flow in from different sources. And this makes it easier to fulfill long pending dreams. You may buy a new car today. Some Capricorns will plan a weekend vacation abroad. A relative or friend will also ask for financial help which you cannot refuse. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary dispute within the family. Some females will also have to contribute to a party at the office or with friends.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of health today. No major illness will trouble you. However, some children may develop bruises while playing and may also have minor infections on the throat, skin, and nose. Diabetic patients must restrict their diet and their menu should be mostly vegetables and fruits. Those who have surgery scheduled for today can go ahead with the schedule.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts a new source of income

