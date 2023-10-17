Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023 predicts a romantic dinner

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023 predicts a romantic dinner

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 17, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for October 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your relationship will be smooth today sans troubles.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have belief in self

Have a great love life today and be diplomatic at the office for good. The daily horoscope also predicts that both health and wealth will be good today.

Keep issues out of the love life today. Perform the best at the workplace. Financially, you are good today, and ensure you maintain your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will be smooth today sans troubles. Though a few Capricorns will feel friction, this will be resolved sooner. Attractive proposals will come and single females can pick one to be happy. Those who have a troubled relationship can talk and settle things down. The second half of the day is also good for making crucial romance-based decisions. Some Capricorn natives will have a romantic dinner where they will also introduce the partner to the parents.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

No major professional challenges will be there. However, stay away from office politics for good. Minor differences of opinion with the seniors will be there which can cause trouble. For business people, this is a good time to venture into new projects and expand partnerships. Professionally, multiple tasking will win appreciation and if you’ve got proficiency in multitasking, you can breathe easy. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will have good news.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Handle the financial affairs carefully. Some Capricorn natives will receive good wealth but will not be successful in spending it. Minor troubles in decision-making may happen. Avoid financial disputes with siblings and children. Some seniors will have trouble with health and will need to spend on medical expenses. Those who had lent money in the past may recover their money back from the borrowers. You can also think about renovating the home.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good. However, minor ailments related to cold cough may happen. Some females may develop cuts while working in the kitchen. Children should be careful while playing today. Those who have chest-related issues will need medical attention in the first half of the day.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today capricorn horoscope capricorn
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP