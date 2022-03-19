Capricorn Horoscope predictions for March 19: Know why health will get low

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The day's infectious energy may help you kick-start a new project, learn a skill, or hone an ability you already have. If you have been eager to promote your work to a wider audience, today would be a great opportunity to do so. Your efforts will quickly build momentum in your favour. An opportunity to expand your reach might show up and bring new developments your way. You can be very dynamic and effecting, and your conversations are likely to sparkle brightly and draw others to you. If you have wanted something strongly for some time, you can find the right words to get it. The day is perfect for tying up loose ends and finding closure on those issues that have been the bane of your life for some time. Motivate yourself to go the extra mile. This effort of yours will enable you to make the final jump towards your goals and stand out from the crowd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today

On the economic front, you may experience a sudden spike in your expenses, which is likely to upset your monthly budget. Those who want to seek credit or a loan from any organised institution may have to wait a bit more and this could impact your cash flow.

Capricorn Family Today

Your children are likely to perform well in their academic life bringing relief from the worries and concerns gripping you for the last few weeks. A short visit to a relative’s place can prove to be very relaxing during busy days with a tight work schedule.

Capricorn Career Today

If you’re working on a group project, your enthusiasm can make it a very enjoyable and successful experience. You would be able to complete it flawlessly to perfection. Stay focused on your current job and success will be yours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today

You might be giving more thought to creating a conscious lifestyle, one in which you can get much more enjoyment from your daily activities. Take care of your health as cold, cough and seasonal infections may grip you if there is any laxity.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Those in a relationship can plan to move to the next level as they find their emotional compatibility and intense feelings to be a source of joy. If you are single, you may have great opportunities to get into love relationships.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026