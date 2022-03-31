Capricorn Horoscope predictions for March 31: Stay away from any confrontation

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

For you, all that matters is freedom. You must believe in yourself and take your decisions with full confidence. The day would be beneficial for you, and your respect and status in society may increase exponentially. You are advised to stay away from any confrontation as unproductive conflicts can erode your peace of mind and spoil your mood. You are a child at heart and small things make you happy. Judging people is not your cup of tea. You like to believe people even if they are being artificial and their presence visible. Very often you are shy and afraid to express your opinion in front of your family and friends. Those of you who are planning to visit a pilgrimage with the elders can plan the trip now. The journey may enlighten your mind and is likely to give you the much-need break. The stars are in your favor if you are planning to buy and invest in property. Long pending inheritance matters disputes are likely to be resolved in your favor.

Capricorn Finance Today

If you have invested in the share market with proper assessment and due precautions. The good returns are likely to make your day great. In terms of other investments, everything is likely to prove to be profitable for you.

Capricorn Family Today

A good time with your family members is likely to be the highlight of the day for you. The health of an ailing family member may see considerable improvement. You are advised to take extra care of the ailing soul.

Capricorn Career Today

Your career is likely to see new heights and you will be delighted with your success. Your working style is likely to be highly appreciated and rewarded with bonuses and perks. You must take into consideration your seniors while taking any important decision.

Capricorn Health Today

To enjoy your day, you must begin your day with fresh fruit juice. A good beginning is likely to make the rest of the day equally beautiful and fresh. Those suffering from chronic pain are likely to experience great relief.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Love is in the air. Married couples are advised to set aside their minor difference and go out on long drives. Your favorite Bollywood number can make the ambience more romantic for you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026