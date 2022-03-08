Capricorn Horoscope predictions for March 8: Day seems to favour your business

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Day may bring mixed results, so you should focus only on the good things going to happen today. You have good health, so try to execute your pending trip plans. Those who have been suffering from a prolonged health issue, they may find the best treatment plan to manage and deal with it.

Everything seems in sync except the professional front. There are chances that you may face loss in business. You can make good profit by selling an old property, so try to find out the good buyers. A short trip with family is foreseen for some and you may get a chance to spend quality time with your loved ones.

How have stars planned your day? Find out below:

Capricorn Finance Today:

You have enough funds to arrange a trip for loved ones and splurge on exploring and trying new things in life. A property deal may turn out beneficial to you. Some may plan to invest in stock market.

Capricorn Family Today:

Joyous time is foreseen on the family front. You may get chance to visit your cousins or siblings and relive memorable and childhood moments. Someone may reach you via your social network.

Capricorn Career Today:

Day is not suitable to start a new business or announce something important today. You should just focus on high priority task today. There are so many career choices that may confuse you, so try to select the best option with the help of your mentor.

Capricorn Health Today:

Your good health may allow you to execute pending trip plans. Some may enjoy thrilling and adventurous activities and make the most of this lucky day. Those who are allergic to something may get sick, so this is the time to be extra cautious to avoid discomfort.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

Romantic evenings are predicted and you may give something expensive to your partner. Couples may also plan a romantic trip and try something different to find the happiness and real joy of marriage.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026