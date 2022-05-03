Capricorn Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 3, 2022

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your good health will give all reasons to smile today. you have been working on your finances and today you will witness a positive result. However, you are advised to be very careful at your workplace. You may have a relaxed day with your family and spouse. You have always believed in reaffirming your boundaries and helping you in rediscovering your real self. Being a true Capricorn personality, you give priority to your dignity above anything else in the world. You are a mature person and know the value of being connected with the warmth of mother earth and the people around you. Things will be just fine and you are advised not to be in a rush today. To take a break from your hectic life, you can plan a fun holiday soon. The holiday will be more fun if you will keep things simple and don’t bother about minor details. Those who are planning to invest in movable property can do it now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today

Your wise and intelligent decision while handling money matters will show positive results today. you are blessed with great analytical skills and today you use them for future profits. You are advised to invest in gold and silver bonds.

Capricorn Family Today

The uninformed Arrival of a distant family relative will uplift the mood of your family members. You must spend some quality with your relatives and strike a good conversation. You must try to benefit from the life experience of your relative.

Capricorn Career Today

You are advised to stay calm even if feel a bit agitated today. you may feel some negativity at your workplace. However, you are advised to ignore the situation and focus on the positivity around you. Soon things will be back to normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today

You are advised to make and follow a flexible exercise routine for yourself. This change in your routine will make you feel a difference in your overall health. Concentrate on your mental health as well. You can expect the recovery of a minor ailment.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Those of you who are planning to tie the knot can finalise a date after proper consultation with the seniors in the family. Your happiness will know no bond today as you will be busy planning for your big day.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026