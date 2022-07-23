Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 23,'22 states, job change

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) The professional life of Sagittarius natives is likely to prosper. A change of job may bring you a promotion in rank as well as a salary hike. This may affect your finances as well. Multiple earning sources are likely to help you save more through investments. However, your love life may not be very promising. Not sorting out problems and misunderstandings is likely to create rifts in the relationship, eventually leading to a break-up. Your family front may be a roller coaster ride. Your interpersonal relationships may strengthen but there may be insecurities within your loved ones. Your financial front is likely to be satisfactory. It may be a no loss no gain situation for you today. On the flipside, your travel plans are likely to take shape and materialize too. Property dealings may bring small gains. Students are likely to focus on studies and bring good results.

Capricorn Finance Today Capricorns, your financial situation is likely to remain strong. Your expenses may go beyond your income. However, careful spending and surplus capital received from unexpected sources are likely to keep your budget steady.

Capricorn Family Today Capricorn natives are likely to have a fulfilling day at home in the company of kids. Spending time with parents may help you receive quality advice. However, gossiping with relatives is likely to spoil the peaceful domestic mood.

Capricorn Career Today For Capricorn natives, the day predicts favourable time on the professional front. You are likely to achieve your targets before time. This may bring you praises from bosses. You can expect monetary benefits for your sincere efforts.

Capricorn Health Today Capricorn natives are likely to undergo undue stress. This may start to show its negative effects on your health. It may become necessary to unwind. A relaxing massage therapy may bring relief and also calm your senses.

Capricorn Love Life Today On the romantic front, Capricorns’ hectic work schedules may force you to put your love life on hold. This could irritate your partner. Do not take your happy relationship for granted as it may have long-term consequences.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

