Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 31,'22 states, sound mind

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorn natives are likely to have a strong economic position. Your foreign contacts may help you expand your business horizons overseas, thus doubling up your profits. You may be in good health. Diet therapy and regular exercising are likely to keep you fit and energetic. On the domestic front, meeting with cousins and relatives after a long time at a family get-together is likely to cheer you up. However, your professional front may not show promise. Letting mistakes in work can cause you dearly. You may have to be very attentive while performing your duties. Your partner may demand your time and love. Do not disappoint them as chances of love affair turning into a lifelong bond are high. A well-planned trip with your partner may help two you bond well. Legal property matters may fall in your favour. Students may make everyone happy with their good grades.

Capricorn Finance Today For Capricorn natives, stars may be in their favour on the financial front. Dealings of an ancestral property may materialize. A new business may pick up pace. Precise execution may be required to float the venture to gain profits.

Capricorn Family Today Capricorns may lend a helping hand in routine chores on the domestic front, which may make loved ones happy. Spending time in pursuing a hobby may also help you unwind. Children may keep you entertained with their activities.

Capricorn Career Today On the professional front, your performance may dip and your lack of interest is likely to get in the way of your work. You may have to ramp up your efforts to impress your bosses and secure your chances of a promotion.

Capricorn Health Today On the health front, Capricorn natives may enjoy a sense of overall wellbeing. Proper rest, good food and an upbeat mood, coupled with regular exercises and calming techniques may help you enjoy good health and sound mind.

Capricorn Love Life Today For Capricorns, your love life may be a bit unstable today. There may be misunderstandings between you and your partner, which is likely to create rifts in the relationship. You may have to work towards strengthening the ties.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

