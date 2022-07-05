Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 5,'22 states, stay alert

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) With your efforts, you will bring every deteriorating task back on track. All difficulties and hurdles on the professional front will vanish as you work dedicatedly and honestly. Also, Capricorns will need to remain highly alert in money matters. The day is not very favourable in terms of wealth. Those venturing into a new field should put their plans on hold. The time is not right. Married people are likely to get assistance from their in-laws and enjoy harmony at home. Relations with both elders and youngsters in the family may remain cordial and harmonious. Today is a good day to begin your day with prior planning and implement more discipline in your life You are advised to keep all your property documents safe as any laxity may lead to tense moments later on. Those involved in legal proceedings are likely to incur expenditure on legal matters. Capricorn students will get success and will perform better than expected. Living together in a joint family will prove heartening, more so when going on vacations together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today Due to other economic difficulties, all enterprise endeavours might not achieve fruitful findings. You are advised against making any new investment. Guard against speculative tendencies relating to stock trading as it can prove counterproductive.

Capricorn Family Today Capricorns may support and take care of their younger siblings. Your family elders too will support you fully and will be affectionate towards you. You can also make important decisions together with your family.

Capricorn Career Today This is the best time to complete stalled work, so complete all your pending tasks. Today, your opponents will be quite active and can try to tarnish your image. Working Capricorn professionals will get recognition and respect in their office for a task done to perfection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today Try to balance all the things in your life and say no to things that aren’t important. Slow down the pace of your life today. This will enable ramp up mental strength. Basic exercise will not only help you feel more relaxed and stress-free but also cut all the excess fat.

Capricorn Love Life Today Married people can receive financial support from in-laws. Your love life will be good and your trust in your partner will increase. Your partner’s health will need some attention and will demand to manage some extra time for them. Pamper them and spend some quality time with them.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON