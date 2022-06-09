Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 9,'22 states, good health

CAPRICORN(Dec 22-Jan 21)

The day could start on an anxious note as you may be facing issues in your personal and professional life. There are indications of increased expenditure or financial loss which will add to your stress. You are advised to stay away from any kind of conflict or any unethical practice which can tarnish your reputation. Instead, stick to what you have been doing and avoid taking financial risks. Today, you could indulge in self-introspection and reflect on past mistakes and experiences, which will enable you to move forward in all aspects of life. However, your spouse or beloved could see an increase in wealth. It may be a good idea for you and your spouse to jointly invest in some property or financial instrument, which will help strengthen the mutual bond. Students may not perform to the best of their abilities due to distractions. Focus your energies and follow a timetable.

Capricorn Finance Today

The finance front will need careful handling to remain balanced. Strictly avoid taking any gamble with your savings. Do not take any shortcuts to earn quick gains. It may have an undesirable outcome.

Capricorn Family Today

You will look to reconcile with your family and resolve any pending disputes. Your father will remain strong support for you and his guidance will prove to be of enormous help in making vital decisions.

Capricorn Career Today

At the workplace, your ideas may receive the backing and appreciation of seniors. Towards the end of the day, a breakthrough is likely in your profession or business which will throw up new opportunities.

Capricorn Health Today

Your good health is likely to make you feel energized and relaxed at the same time. Do extremely pleasant things or something creative to enjoy the feeling. Some can even opt for a makeover. It is likely to bring a favourable outcome.

Capricorn Love Life Today

It is a fortunate time for single people as they are likely to meet their better half at a religious function. Pursue the attraction seriously as it may bode well for the future. Those married will remain contented and will engage with children creatively.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

