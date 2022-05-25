Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 25, 2022 states, no worries

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) You may get worried unnecessarily. To avoid this situation, you should keep yourself away from negativity, read books and stay in the company of noble people. In work life, you will be able to crush your opponents and emerge victorious. Those of you doing your own business are also likely to witness growth and expansion as you will accomplish your tasks with ease and proficiency. You will enjoy serving and talking with the elders of the house. Your competitors may hatch conspiracies against you today, but they will not be able to affect you in any way. Avoid investing in any new scheme or property. You can also plan to go on a religious trip with your family. Students will have to work hard to make the grade. Stay away from matters of love in this period; otherwise, it may hamper your growth.

Capricorn Finance Today You are advised to avoid any kind of hastiness, especially when it comes to taking important decisions. New investments in any financial instrument should not be done today. It will be a good idea to invest money in avenues that provide gains in the long term.

Capricorn Family Today The position of people doing business will also improve and they will get beneficial results. Some of you may receive financial benefits from the maternal side of your family. You can start your own business venture today.

Capricorn Career Today Those who are in a job may score a win over their competitors. Those of you working in the field of counselling or consultancy are likely to see positive results in your career. Those working in the government sector can expect a promotion.

Capricorn Health Today You are likely to recover from any pre-existing illness. Your health will improve today. It doesn’t mean that you start getting lazy with your health routine. You can start the day with breathing exercises, and healthy from a hearty breakfast.

Capricorn Love Life Today Married people will be able to spend quality time with their spouses. You may receive support from your spouse and mutual affection will increase. Those in love can get closer to a recent connection.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

