Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions forMay28,'22 states profit will roll

Dear Capricorn, your daily astrological predictions for May 28, 2022 suggests, at the end of the day, you need to be careful in family life.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for May 28, 2022:There can be a fresh roll on money as you expand your enterprise's reach.
Published on May 28, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)The start of the day may bring success and recognition to your work. Some of you could hear some positive news on the job front. Some events, out of your control, can see you unnecessarily worrying about them. However, your health will remain strong. Your nature will be calm and you will find yourself physically strong at this time. The situation of businesspeople may also improve. There can be a fresh roll on money as you expand your enterprise's reach. You may see betterment in your married life. At the end of the day, you need to be careful in family life. Mind your words while conversing with parents. Students may witness a favourable time as their concentration will improve. Your vacation may turn out to be very relaxing and memorable as you plan it efficiently. The lease to your house or office may be renewed with ease.

Capricorn Finance Today You need to strengthen your finances, so avoid unwisely purchases. Work to get into the mindset of your clients or customers. Once you get in touch with your target audience, you will find even greater success. Profits will roll in soon after!

Capricorn Family Today You are advised to keep a check on your emotions while handling relationships today. Do not get worked up over trivial things. Be understanding with young ones in the family. Especially the teenagers.

Capricorn Career Today For working professionals, it is a positive phase for career growth. You are likely to get a promotion or increment in your profession. For professionals keen to change their job, there could be an offer for a new job or elevation in the current job.

Capricorn Health Today After a health scare, you may feel motivated to start following a healthy lifestyle. Avoid getting confused with the opinions of other people. Instead, consult an expert for proper guidance. Include health supplements to further enhance your health.

Capricorn Love Life Today Towards the end of the day, committed couples may face ups and downs in their relationships. As far as married people are concerned, they might become a little over critical regarding their partner which could leave your partner annoyed and hurt.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui.

